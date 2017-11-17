SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'corporate services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the corporate services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Headhunting Services Procurement Research Report', 'HR Health Administration Services Procurement Research Report', and 'HR Benefits and Administration Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Headhunting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global headhunting services market can be attributed to the growing business opportunities in developing economies. The increase in economic reforms, political stability, and increased FDI is increasing the number of executive positions in the market leading to the outsourcing of headhunting services by buyers across the globe.

The buyers in the global headhunting services market should identify and engage with suppliers that comply with laws governing the access to personal information. They should also carry out rigorous assessments for potential candidates to prevent failures and to reduce their dependence on suppliers.

HR Health Administration Services Category in the US Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global HR health administration services market in the US can be attributed to the rising number of businesses along with the rise in corporate profits. Increasing government intervention and the growing need for better regulatory compliance will stimulate the growth of HR health administration services in the US over the forecast period.

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with service providers that offer services like medical claims processing, healthcare consulting, insurance coverage, and other related administrative solutions.

Global HR Benefits and Administration Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global HR benefits and administration services market can be attributed to the growing demand for personalized communication services across various sectors, as communications tools help buyers to understand the benefit plans better. This market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the increased regulatory stringency, and the emergence of various technological tools.

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with suppliers that adopt advanced technology and posses the knowledge on changing technological trends. This is because technological innovations such as single web-based applications, mobile HR solutions, decision support tools and data privacy and protection have a major influence on global HR benefits and administration services.

