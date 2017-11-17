OM Asset Management plc (NYSE: OMAM) announced today the closing of an underwritten public offering of 6,039,630 of its ordinary shares for aggregate proceeds of approximately $94 million.

The shares were sold by Old Mutual plc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, OM Group (UK) Limited. OMAM did not sell any shares in the offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares.

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC acted as sole bookrunning manager for the public offering.

Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the public offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014. The prospectus may also be obtained, for free, by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OMAM

OMAM is a global, multi-boutique asset management company with $235.9 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2017.1 Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment products to investors around the world. OMAM's partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate level and a profit sharing relationship between OMAM and its Affiliates, aligns the interests of the Company and its Affiliates to work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. OMAM's business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus and creativity of leading asset management boutiques with the resources and capabilities of a larger firm.

1 On November 17, 2017, OMAM executed a binding agreement with Heitman, pursuant to which OMAM's ownership interest in Heitman will be redeemed for $110 million, therefore, Heitman AUM has been removed.

Contacts:

OMAM

Brett Perryman, 617-369-7300

ir@omam.com