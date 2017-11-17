Tuxis Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2017 / Tuxis Corporation (OTC PINK: TUXS) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.



Tuxis recorded a net loss of $120,406, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to a net loss of $50,252, or $0.04 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Tuxis recorded a net loss of $457,710, or $0.38 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to a net loss of $157,594, or $0.13 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

The Company's book value per share at September 30, 2017 was $6.43 (shareholders' equity of $7,802,994 divided by 1,213,487 shares issued and outstanding).

The Company's unaudited balance sheet, statements of income, and statements of cash flows as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 are appended to the copy of this press release on www.tuxis.com.

About Tuxis

Tuxis Corporation is a holding company engaged through its subsidiaries primarily in real estate development and management. To learn more about Tuxis Corporation, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.tuxis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company's plans, including its plans as to the use of the proceeds from the sale, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the Company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the Company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company's expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the Company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

The Company views book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, as an important indicator of financial performance. Presented in conjunction with other financial information, the combined presentation can enhance an investor's understanding of the Company's underlying financial condition and results from operations. The definition of book value as presented in this press release is shareholders' equity divided by currently issued and outstanding shares.

Contact:

Thomas O'Malley

Chief Financial Officer

1-212-785-0900, ext. 267

tomalley@tuxis.com

www.tuxis.com

SOURCE: Tuxis Corporation