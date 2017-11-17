Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market, 2022 - Broken Down by Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers & Enterprises

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Software defined data center (SDDC) market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 19.88% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$90.416 billion by 2022, from US$36.517 billion in 2017.

The upsurge in the use of internet and networking has heightened the demand for storage space, computing power, and complex networking. This increased demand has given rise to scaling up of infrastructure across various data centers and incremental budget allocation towards meeting the burgeoning IT infrastructure requirement.

Software Defined Data Center is a sophisticated concept that allows the data centers to seamlessly scale up their infrastructure plus it helps the in the simplified management of all resources and unification of networking and server storage. It is cost effective, allows scalability, provides flexibility, and simplified manageability to data centers. Software Defined Data Centers have an advantage of it being capable of being implemented on any hardware and also have multi-tenancy support.

Software Defined Storage and Software Defined Networks are the two segments of Software Defined Data Centers. Software Defined Storage is a data storage software to manage policy-based provisioning and management of data storage independent of underlying hardware. Software Defined Network is an approach to computer networking that allows network administrators to manage network services through abstraction of higher level functionality.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Software Defined Data Center Market Forecast by Solution (US$ billion)

5.1. Software Defined Network



5.2. Software Defined Storage



6. Software Defined Data Center Market Forecast by End Users (US$ billion)

6.1. Cloud Service Providers



6.2. Telecommunication Service Providers

6.3. Enterprises

7. Software Defined Data Center Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ billion)

7.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

7.2. Manufacturing

7.3. Communication and Technology

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Retail

7.6. Media and Entertainment

7.7. Government

7.8. Education

7.9. Others





8. Software Defined Data Center Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



HP

Dell

Intel

Oracle

Cisco

NEC Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems

Fujitsu

IBM

Big Switch Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h6597c/software_defined





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716