HONG KONG, 2017-11-17 22:33 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLISOL Petroleum (hereinafter - Olisol) today announces that on September 13, 2017 the Specialized Interdistrict Economic court of Aktyubinsk region passed a judgment on denial of the rehabilitation procedure application for TethysAralGas (hereinafter - TAG). In response to that judgment TAG submitted a petition for appeal.



On October 31, 2017 judicial board of Aktyubinsk Regional Court passed a Ruling according to which the Judgment dated September 13, 2017 shall be remained unchanged. It was ruled to dismiss TAG's petition for appeal and reject the petition for rehabilitation procedure for TAG.



On November 1, 2017 Tethys Petroleum related company, Asia Oilfield Equipment BV, in the person of its director, Kenneth May submitted a new application for rehabilitation of TAG.



On November 17, 2017 Specialized Interdistrict Economic court of Aktyubinsk region rejected the application for TAG's rehabilitation submitted by Asia Oilfield Equipment BV.



On November 14, 2017 Specialized Interdistrict Economic court of Aktyubinsk region passed a Judgment on arrest of all movable and immovable property of TAG, of monetary assets located on bank accounts, and of oil and natural gas. It is prohibited for TAG to alienate fixed assets and subsoil usage rights at Akkulka and Kzyloy prospects.



Canadian legal firm representing Olisol until now has not received any response from legal firm representing Tethys Petroleum in regards to Olisol's proposal on corporate dispute settlement.



About Olisol Olisol is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan and its subsidiaries and affiliates have investments in energy and oil and gas operations in the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan. Olisol has worked with Tethys in Kazakhstan for over seven years, is joint owner of the Aral Oil Terminal with Tethys and has its own fleet of special oil trucks involved in oil transportation from Tethys' oil fields. Olisol, through its affiliates, is engaged in railroad transportation, processing of oil, storage and sale of oil products.



Authorized Point of Contact: Darya Klimova Authorized Representative, OLISOL Petroleum Limited Tel.: +34 64 515 08 69 d.klimova@olisol.ch