World $6.4 Bn 3D Scanner Market Forecasts 2017-2022 by Type, Range, Product, Industry Vertical & Geography

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Scanner Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global 3D scanner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$6.432 billion by 2022, from US$3.795 billion in 2017.

One of the major growth drivers is modeling and analysis where large volumes of three-dimensional data have to be captured, leading to increased adoption of these solutions. The increasing application of 3D scanning across different geographies is also expected to provide a significant boost the demand for these scanners over the next five years. Even though double-digit growth is expected, the high cost of high-resolution scanners will be a major hindrance in wider adoption of these solutions.

3D Scanners market has been segmented by type, range, product, applications, and geography. By type, the market is segmented as optical scanners, laser scanner, and structures light scanners. By industry vertical, the segmentation has been done as healthcare, military and defense, media and entertainment, manufacturing, construction among others. By range, this market has been segmented as Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range, while by products CMM Based, tripod Mounted among others have been analyzed. Important regions for vendors in terms of market size are covered through detailed segmentation and forecast for Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Perceptron, Hexagon, Faro Technologies, Nikon Metrology, and GOM among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. 3D Scanner Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

6. 3D Scanner Market Forecast by Range (US$ billion)

7. 3D Scanner Market, By Product (US$ billion)

8. 3D Scanner Market, By Industry Vertical (US$ billion)

9. 3D Scanner Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

10. Competitive Intelligence

11. Company Profiles

3D Digital Corporation

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Navigation

Perceptron

Hexagon

Faro Technologies

Nikon Metrology

GOM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q3v83v/3d_scanner_market





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716