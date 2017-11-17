Global Sodium Hydrosulfite Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand from Paper and Pulp Industry

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global sodium hydrosulfite market to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Sodium Hydrosulfite Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand from paper and pulp industry. Sodium hydrosulfite is extensively used as bleaching agent in paper and pulp industry. It helps in decreasing the yellow color (due presence of cellulose in the pulp) in the paper. It also helps in increasing the brightness of the paper. It brightens the paper through reductive reactions with pulp chromophores by reducing the carbonyl and alcohol functional groups. Acidic dyes and direct dyes are extensively used in pulp and paper industry.

One trend in the market is use of sodium hydrosulfite in cosmetics. Major vendors have increased their R&D activities for new applications of sodium hydrosulfite in segments such as cosmetics and food additive. Sodium hydrosulfite is efficiently used as a reducing agent due to which it could be used in the cosmetics sector.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing digitalization. Digitization has a significant impact on the pulp and paper industry. It has reduced paper use and is threatening the traditional market for newsprint and office paper. Major companies and organizations are moving towards digitization. Majority of the papers users prefer a soft copy or electronic form of the document such as e-bills, e-tenders, e-financing statements and others. Many governments are promoting digitization and eliminating the use of paper as efforts to save trees.



Key vendors

AZ Chemicals

BASF

Guangdong ZhongCheng Chemicals

JINHE GROUP

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

Other prominent vendors

Alfa Chemistry

BrggemannGruppe

Chemtrade Logistics

Esseco Group

Finetech Industry

Montgomery Chemicals

Globe Chemicals

Royce

TCP

TCI Chemicals

Triveni Interchem



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



