Global 3D Animation Market, 2022 - Key Players are Adobe Systems, Autodesk, Intel, Maxon, and Newtek

Global 3D animation market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.27% over the forecast period to reach US$18.792 billion by 2022, from US$9.647 billion in 2017.



Rapid technological advancement coupled with the availability of computer animation to the animation industry and consumers is bolstering the growth of global 3D animation market.



Growing adoption of 3D animation solutions for various applications such s photo imaging, computer gaming, advertisement, commercial production, and fashion and textile is further augmenting the demand for 3D animation software and technologies across the globe. Other growth drivers include favorable government regulations, availability of low-cost compatible 3D hardware, and internet connectivity. The rising use of 3D animation in architecture sector will propel the growth of 3D animation market in the forthcoming years.



North America holds the largest share of global 3D animation market due to the presence of a large number of 3D animation vendors coupled with vast gamer population in the region. Europe will also witness a significant growth of 3D animation market owing to the growing adoption of 3D animation software and solutions by European automotive industry in order to provide an enhanced overall appearance and design of vehicles. APAC region is projected to witness the fastest regional market growth due to the growing presence of market players in emerging economies such as Japan, India, and South Korea.



Segmentation



Thirdly, 3D Animation Market has been segmented by hardware solutions, industry vertical and geography as follows:



By Solutions

Hardware

Workstations

Motion Capturing (MOCAP) Systems

Video Cards and GPU

Others

Software

By Industry Vertical

Construction

Media and Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Manufacturing

Others

Key industry players profiled in this section are Adobe Systems, Autodesk, Intel, Maxon, and Newtek among others.



