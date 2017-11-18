Global Medical Tourism Market 2017-2021 - Key Players are Apollo Hospitals, Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft, Bangkok Hospital, Bumrungrad International Hospital & Fortis Healthcare

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Tourism Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global medical tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 12.55% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Medical Tourism Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rise in international accreditation and assistance by hospitals. International accreditation of hospitals is one of the major trends in the global medical tourism market. The US has appointed an affiliate agency, the JCI, that provides accreditations to hospitals. Hospitals need to follow a set of rigorous standards to obtain the accreditation.

According to the report, one driver in the market is leveraging internet to create awareness. The emergence of internet allows for budding consumer to glance and request from a range of service offered by vendors through their online websites and portals. It makes the user experience of patients easier and aids in brand retention and visibility. The capacity of the vendors to showcase their services online allows for capturing larger share of the market and higher revenue generation. Moreover, the increasing penetration of internet will enable the vendors to provide a broad range of services such as dentistry, orthopedics, cardiovascular treatments, cancer treatments to reach new potential customers and increase the customer base for these services.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of reimbursements. Reforms in the reimbursement structure as well as rates worldwide distress consumer demand leading to market fluctuations. Despite reforms for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, developed countries such as Germany, France, the US, the UK, and Japan do not have proper reimbursement policies for these surgeries. Most of the medical insurance offered across the US do not cover the cost of these procedures barring a few Managed care organizations (MCOs) depending on the plans opted by patients. Also for the patients travelling to other nations for treatment are also hindered by the limited reimbursement options.

Key Market Trends



Rise in international accreditation and assistance by hospitals

Transition from invasive to non-invasive procedures

Growth of strategic initiatives for fertility treatments

Key vendors

Apollo Hospitals

Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft

Bangkok Hospital

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Fortis Healthcare

Other prominent vendors

Asian Heart Institute

Medanta The Medicity

Min-Sheng General Hospital

Parkway Holdings

Wooridul Hospital

Anadolu Medical Center

Prince Court Medical Center

Raffles Medical Group

Samitivej Sukhumvit

Spire Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Segmentation By Treatment Type



Part 06: Regional Landscape



Part 07: Decision Framework



Part 08: Drivers And Challenges



Part 09: Market Trends



Part 10: Vendor Landscape



Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2fmr6r/global_medical



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716