Global Medical Tourism Market 2017-2021 - Key Players are Apollo Hospitals, Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft, Bangkok Hospital, Bumrungrad International Hospital & Fortis Healthcare

The "Global Medical Tourism Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global medical tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 12.55% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Medical Tourism Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rise in international accreditation and assistance by hospitals. International accreditation of hospitals is one of the major trends in the global medical tourism market. The US has appointed an affiliate agency, the JCI, that provides accreditations to hospitals. Hospitals need to follow a set of rigorous standards to obtain the accreditation.
According to the report, one driver in the market is leveraging internet to create awareness. The emergence of internet allows for budding consumer to glance and request from a range of service offered by vendors through their online websites and portals. It makes the user experience of patients easier and aids in brand retention and visibility. The capacity of the vendors to showcase their services online allows for capturing larger share of the market and higher revenue generation. Moreover, the increasing penetration of internet will enable the vendors to provide a broad range of services such as dentistry, orthopedics, cardiovascular treatments, cancer treatments to reach new potential customers and increase the customer base for these services.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of reimbursements. Reforms in the reimbursement structure as well as rates worldwide distress consumer demand leading to market fluctuations. Despite reforms for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, developed countries such as Germany, France, the US, the UK, and Japan do not have proper reimbursement policies for these surgeries. Most of the medical insurance offered across the US do not cover the cost of these procedures barring a few Managed care organizations (MCOs) depending on the plans opted by patients. Also for the patients travelling to other nations for treatment are also hindered by the limited reimbursement options.
Key Market Trends
- Rise in international accreditation and assistance by hospitals
- Transition from invasive to non-invasive procedures
- Growth of strategic initiatives for fertility treatments
Key vendors
- Apollo Hospitals
- Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft
- Bangkok Hospital
- Bumrungrad International Hospital
- Fortis Healthcare
Other prominent vendors
- Asian Heart Institute
- Medanta The Medicity
- Min-Sheng General Hospital
- Parkway Holdings
- Wooridul Hospital
- Anadolu Medical Center
- Prince Court Medical Center
- Raffles Medical Group
- Samitivej Sukhumvit
- Spire Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Segmentation By Treatment Type
Part 06: Regional Landscape
Part 07: Decision Framework
Part 08: Drivers And Challenges
Part 09: Market Trends
Part 10: Vendor Landscape
Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 12: Appendix
