Wearable Computing Markets 2017-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 26.09% to Reach $46 Billion

The "Wearable Computing Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Wearable computing market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 26.09% to reach a total market size of US$46.517 billion by 2022, from US$14.594 billion in 2017.



Increasing investments in the wearables market owing to the increase in demand for miniaturization of devices and growing number of application in various fields are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



Large-scale adoption of activity trackers, smartwatches, and new product launches are also contributing to the market growth. The use of wearable computing devices for tracking and maintaining health, personal fitness, sports, and others are some of the key application areas augmenting the increase in demand for these devices globally. Other major areas that are expected to exhibit high demand include manufacturing, travel, leisure, and military and defense.



The major players discussed in this report are Medtronic, Garmin, Boston Scientific Corporation, Adidas, Apple, Fitbit, Jawbone along with others.



Segmentation



By Technology

Display Technologies

Computing Technologies

Networking Technologies

Other Technologies

By End-User Industry

Healthcare

Entertainment and Media

Manufacturing

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Wearable Computing Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)



6. Wearable Computing Market Forecast by End-User Industry (US$ billion)



7. Wearable Computing Market by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



Medtronic

Samsung Electronics

Nike

LG Electronics

Garmin

Boston Scientific Corporation

Adidas

Apple

Fitbit

Jawbone

