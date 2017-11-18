$1.36 Billion Embolic Protection Devices (Occlusion Systems & Filter Systems) Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Embolic protection devices market is projected to grow from US$0.812 billion in 2017 to US$1.361 billion in 2022, growing at CAGR of 10.88% over the forecast period



Embolic protection devices (EPD) are used in cardiac procedures to reduce complications arising from debris being released into the bloodstream and causing blockages in smaller vessels. EPD's are designed to capture and remove debris that may be displaced during procedures.



Balloon and catheter occlusion devices form a large part of the market followed by filter systems. Factors driving the market for embolic protection devices are an increase in the number of peripheral and cardiovascular diseases, advancement in minimally invasive procedures, rising aging population and lifestyle changes induced health risks. Geographically North America is the largest market for embolic protection devices.



Segmentation



By Type

Occlusion Systems

Filter Systems

By Usage

Coronary Procedures

Peripheral Procedures

Carotid/Neurological Procedures

Renal Procedures

By Geography

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

and Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Asia Pacific

Key industry players in the embolic protection devices market Filters market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp, Cordis Corporation, and Medtronic among others.



