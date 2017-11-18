$1.36 Billion Embolic Protection Devices (Occlusion Systems & Filter Systems) Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Embolic Protection Devices Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Embolic protection devices market is projected to grow from US$0.812 billion in 2017 to US$1.361 billion in 2022, growing at CAGR of 10.88% over the forecast period
Embolic protection devices (EPD) are used in cardiac procedures to reduce complications arising from debris being released into the bloodstream and causing blockages in smaller vessels. EPD's are designed to capture and remove debris that may be displaced during procedures.
Balloon and catheter occlusion devices form a large part of the market followed by filter systems. Factors driving the market for embolic protection devices are an increase in the number of peripheral and cardiovascular diseases, advancement in minimally invasive procedures, rising aging population and lifestyle changes induced health risks. Geographically North America is the largest market for embolic protection devices.
Segmentation
By Type
- Occlusion Systems
- Filter Systems
By Usage
- Coronary Procedures
- Peripheral Procedures
- Carotid/Neurological Procedures
- Renal Procedures
By Geography
- Americas
- North America
- South America
- Europe Middle East and Africa
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Asia Pacific
Key industry players in the embolic protection devices market Filters market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp, Cordis Corporation, and Medtronic among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Embolic Protection Devices Market Industry Overview
5. Embolic Protection Devices Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion)
6. Embolic Protection Devices Market Forecast by Usage (US$ Billion)
7. Embolic Protection Devices Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)
8. Competitive Intelligence
9. Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Getinge Group
- Biosense Webster (STEREOTAXIS, INC.)
- Boston Scientific Corp
- Cordis Corporation
- Medtronic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hhwpkl/embolic
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716