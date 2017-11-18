sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 18.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.11.2017 | 01:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

$1.36 Billion Embolic Protection Devices (Occlusion Systems & Filter Systems) Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Embolic Protection Devices Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Embolic protection devices market is projected to grow from US$0.812 billion in 2017 to US$1.361 billion in 2022, growing at CAGR of 10.88% over the forecast period

Embolic protection devices (EPD) are used in cardiac procedures to reduce complications arising from debris being released into the bloodstream and causing blockages in smaller vessels. EPD's are designed to capture and remove debris that may be displaced during procedures.

Balloon and catheter occlusion devices form a large part of the market followed by filter systems. Factors driving the market for embolic protection devices are an increase in the number of peripheral and cardiovascular diseases, advancement in minimally invasive procedures, rising aging population and lifestyle changes induced health risks. Geographically North America is the largest market for embolic protection devices.

Segmentation

By Type

  • Occlusion Systems
  • Filter Systems

By Usage

  • Coronary Procedures
  • Peripheral Procedures
  • Carotid/Neurological Procedures
  • Renal Procedures

By Geography

  • Americas
  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe Middle East and Africa
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Asia Pacific

Key industry players in the embolic protection devices market Filters market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp, Cordis Corporation, and Medtronic among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Embolic Protection Devices Market Industry Overview

5. Embolic Protection Devices Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion)

6. Embolic Protection Devices Market Forecast by Usage (US$ Billion)

7. Embolic Protection Devices Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Getinge Group
  • Biosense Webster (STEREOTAXIS, INC.)
  • Boston Scientific Corp
  • Cordis Corporation
  • Medtronic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hhwpkl/embolic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire