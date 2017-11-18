Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2017) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One") provides the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held November 17, 2017.

All items submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated October 16, 2017, were approved by the requisite majority of votes at the AGM.

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are outlined below:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld

# % # % Greg Crowe 25,788,762 99.94 15,274 0.06 Luke Norman 25,789,944 99.95 14,093 0.05 Barry Girling 25,783,319 99.92 20,717 0.08 Claudia Tornquist 25,785,944 99.93 18,093 0.07 Raul Diaz Unzueta 25,784,319 99.92 19,717 0.08

A total of 34,226,849 common shares, representing 41.1% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting were represented at the AGM.

In addition to the re-election of the directors, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company, set the number of directors as five and approved the renewal of the Company's stock option plan.

About Silver One

Silver One is a silver focused exploration company that holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Candelaria Silver Project, located in Nevada, from SSR Mining Inc. (formerly, Silver Standard Resources Inc.) and a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico: Penasco Quemado in the State of Sonora, La Frazada in the State of Nayarit, and Pluton in the State of Durango.

The Mexican mining assets were acquired from First Mining Financing, which became a key shareholder resulting from the transaction.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.

Monica Hamm

VP, Investor Relations

Phone: (604) 974-5274

Email: mhamm@silverone.com