Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent market share analysis study on the IT industry. A renowned optoelectronic devices manufacturer wanted to seek ways to profile the competitors and their market shares to channelize their resources effectively. The client also wanted to profile the key market segments in Latin America. Furthermore, the optoelectronic devices manufacturer wanted to identify the potential opportunities to capture additional market shares in Latin America.

Market Share Analysis Assists a Leading Optoelectronic Devices Manufacturer to Profile the Key Market Segments in Latin America (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the market share analysis experts at Infiniti, "With the relentless demand for innovations among consumers, leading manufacturers in the optoelectronic devices space are adopting market share analysis solution to enter niche segments and meet the demand of the target audience."

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to understand their market shares regarding value and volume. The optoelectronic devices manufacturer was able to measure market demand and assess the product penetration rates. Additionally, the optoelectronic devices manufacturer was able to identify the bottlenecks in the market space and devise an effective marketing strategy.

This market share analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Assess the relative competitiveness of company's products and services with that of the competitors

Estimated the size of the market both regarding value and volume

This market share analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the competitiveness regarding the product offerings

Profiling the most potential target segments of Latin American

