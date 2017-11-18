The International Financial Forum 2017 Annual Conference, also known as the F20 Summit, celebrated on 17th, November in Guangzhou, and will be concluded on 19th, November. This meeting has been jointly organized by the International Financial Forum (IFF), Guangdong Provincial People's Government and Guangzhou Municipal Government, with the theme of "Global Bay Area Development: New Drive, New Growth, New Order". Participants include Kevin Michael Rudd, Chairman of IFF and former Prime Minister of Australia, Diane Wang, Founder and CEO of DHgate.com, Carson Huang, Head of Camel Financial, and over 800 representatives from global leading financial institutions and think tanks participated in the conference.

Diane Wang (2nd from left) with Cai Chaolin (middle), Pan Yuzhang (1st from left), Ruan Xiaohong 1st from right), and Carson Huang (2nd from right) (Photo: Business Wire)

During the conference, Diane Wang had an in-depth discussion with Cai Chaolin, Secretary of Nansha District CPC Party Committee and Member of Municipal Committee of CPC Guangzhou, Pan Yuzhang, Member of the CPC Party committee of Nansha District, Ruan Xiaohong, Deputy Chief of Nansha District, as well as other local government officials, on how to jointly promote the development of digital trade with Nansha government.

As digitalization continues to penetrate into more industries, trade is also undertaking a fundamental change. Among all the industries, finance is the field where most digital innovations have flourished. According to Mckinsey Report, the overall market size of China Internet finance in 2015 has reached 12 to 15 trillion RMB (nearly 20% GDP), and user numbers reached 500 million.

"The digital economy, with Digital Trade as its key content, is overwhelming in the global scale. Cross-border e-commerce platforms, such as DHgate.com, have helped over 10 million SMEs to integrate into the global value chains through digital trade," expressed Diane Wang. "Now, the successful experience of China in the area of Digital Trade has attracted the attention of the world. In the ancient time China leveraged the Silk Road to connect with the outside. And now, DHgate is serving more than 1.6 million suppliers and over 14 million global buyers. We are the trustworthy partner for global SMEs on the digital silk road."

Camel Financial, Providing Localized Internet Financial Service to Boost the Development of FinTech in Nansha New District, Guangzhou

The head of Camel Financial Carson Huang expressed that, as a trusted partner on the digital silk road, Camel Financial focuses on providing services to micro, small and medium-sized foreign trade enterprises, to build an open ecosystem based on Internet technologies and strategies, and provide all-in-one support for systems, products and risk control, to meet the financial demands of cross-border trade together with financial institutions, with the aim to promote the development of FinTech and Digital Finance. As the only gateway of Guangzhou to the sea, Nansha New District is also an important hub connecting the urban agglomerations across the Pearl River Delta, as well as an important gateway for opening up. It has a crucial strategic position and enjoys unique policy advantages in financial reform and innovation. At present, "Camel Financial Technology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd." and "Camel Bell Commercial Factoring (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd." under the Camel Financial Group, have been registered in the Nansha Free Trade Zone and will be put into actual operation within 2017.

Creating the first "Digital Trading Port" in the World, Boosting the Development of Digital Economy

Next, Camel Financial will work together with the government of The Nansha Free Trade Zone, as well as other financial institutions and enterprises to jointly build a digital trading port in Nansha. By building an integrated cross-border B2B trade service ecosystem, Camel Financial will provide tens of thousands of SMEs with an integrated, globalized and digitalized online financial services system to enable Chinese enterprises to go global with the digital trade ecosystem. The comprehensive service ecosystem for B2B cross-border digital trade includes B2B cross-border transaction platform, Cross-border Factoring System, One-stop Online Supply Chain Financial Service System, Measurable and controllable Intelligent Logistics, Intelligent Warehouse, and Intelligent Port Service System, Big Data and Risk Control Cloud Computing Platform based on technology of "Camel Financial", and Overseas Public Service System which combines marketing and after-sale service in one, etc., which covers all aspects and services of general trade exportation, and will drive and create tens of thousands of new jobs around the Digital Trading Port.

