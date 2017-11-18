Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest digital analytics study on the retail industry. The client, a renowned retail industry player, wanted to improve their online presence through social media, blogging, and email marketing campaigns. The client wanted to devise a robust retail management strategy to meet the buying preferences of their customers. Also, the client wanted to profile the key customers and offer customized offers to improve website conversion.

According to the digital analytics experts at Quantzig, "Companies in the retail space are utilizing effective retail management strategies to understand the customer's altering preferences and attract new customers."

The adoption of analytics solutions is increasing as more enterprises worldwide are realizing significant returns from using BI and analytics platforms and services. In the retail industry, organizations are facing the need to improve sales and customer satisfaction levels to stay relevant in today's competitive market scenario. Major organizations are also depending on digital analytics solution to gain visibility into the retail management process by helping companies analyze the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to assess the impact of each marketing activities, including social media, blogs, and email marketing campaigns. The client also wanted to optimize the customer experience of their website, mobile sites, and apps, and enhance their ROI. Additionally, the client wanted to channelize their resources effectively and bolster revenues.

This digital analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Diagnose deficiencies in their channels and improve their overall marketing strategy

Improve their retail management strategies

This digital analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Measuring business metrics from external sources such as social media and online PRs

Measuring and evaluating the attrition levels for online marketing

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

