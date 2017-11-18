The latest market research report by Technavio on the global carrier aggregation solutions market predicts a CAGR of close to 27% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has categorized the global carrier aggregation solutions market into different segments by product (femtocell, microcell, metrocell, and picocell) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global carrier aggregation solutions market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

High proliferation of mobile computing devices: a major market driver

In 2016, femtocell dominated the product segment of the market

The Americas dominated the global carrier aggregation solutions market in 2016 and the market in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20%

Cisco, Nokia, and Huawei Technologies are the leading players

Market growth analysis

High proliferation of mobile computing devices is one of the primary drivers of the global carrier aggregation solutions market. The demand for mobile computing devices is increasing among mobile users and business travelers who need connectivity and portability. The consumers use these devices for several purposes such as surfing the web, accessing social networking apps, reading news, and checking emails. The high Internet penetration rate and the availability of high data rates at high speeds are driving the demand for mobile computing devices. This has led to network traffic growing at an exponential rate. Therefore, there is the continuous deployment of next-generation wireless standards such as 4G and 5G across the globe.

Geographical analysis

There is an increasing demand for high-speed Internet, and there is a development in mobile communications, particularly in the US. These are the primary factors that are fueling the growth of the carrier aggregation solutions market in the Americas. North America is the main revenue contributor to the carrier aggregation solutions market in this region because of the increased expansion of mobile network infrastructure and the increased adoption of 4G LTE networks.

According to Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on machine to machine (M2M) and connected devices, "Several mobile network operators in the Americas are offering machine-to-machine services such as simple device connectivity solutions. This has created demand for data-driven mobile network systems in the region. Therefore, the operators are adopting carrier aggregation for better services and faster mobile Internet speeds. The finance, media, and automation industries are demanding more data. The advent of the IoT will further propel the demand for seamless data transmission, which requires the availability of more bandwidth and spectrum space."

Competitive vendor landscape

The competition in the global carrier aggregation solutions market is intense. This is due to the increasing competition between existing vendors, in terms of market presence and product offering. To remain competitive in the market, vendors should differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The global carrier aggregation solutions market will grow rapidly because of the LTE-A deployment across the Americas and APAC. The operations and coverage of LTE are growing and will account for more than 85% of the global mobile network infrastructure expenditure by 2021. The telecom sector has many players and is expected to grow significantly. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

