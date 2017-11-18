According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global coronary artery disease therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global coronary artery disease therapeutics market into the following type of segments based on drug class:

Beta-blockers

Calcium channel blockers

Nitrates

The top three drug class segments are discussed below:

Beta-blockers

Beta-blockers is a class of medication used to manage and treat several heart diseases such as coronary artery disease (CAD). These drugs are competitive antagonists that block the effect of stress hormones such as adrenaline on the heart and therefore, reduce blood pressure and heart rate, thereby decreasing the workload of the heart. Beta-blockers are considered as one of the most established medications for the CAD patients.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research, "Numerous studies and research councils have suggested the use of beta-blockers for the individuals suffering from heart problems such as CAD and heart attack. For instance, the UK medical guidelines recommended that beta-blockers must be given to all the individuals who had heart attack. These are some of the factors that have contributed to beta-blockers drug class becoming the most dominating segment of the market."

Calcium channel blockers

Calcium channel blockers are used in the treatment of several conditions such as chest pain and high blood pressure. The drug prevents the entry of calcium into blood vessel walls and the heart, thereby reducing the blood pressure. Calcium channel blockers widen and relax blood vessels by affecting the muscle cells present in the arterial walls. An additional benefit of the drug is that it helps in slowing the heart rate, which further reduces blood pressure. Thus, it helps to control an irregular heartbeat and relieves chest pain.

"Calcium channel blockers have been found to be effective in many CAD cases and the drug class may have beneficial effects in case of systolic heart failure. The drug in combination with other antihypertensive agents has been found effective in treating CAD. Many research studies are focusing on increasing the effectivity of the calcium channel blockers," says Sapna.

Nitrates

Nitrates cause a rapid reduction in the myocardial oxygen demand and therefore, provide rapid relief from symptoms. The drug comes in intravenous (IV), sublingual, transdermal, and oral formulations. Nitrates are usually used in the treatment and management of angina pectoris as the drug has been found to be quite effective in improving the symptoms and quality of life in individuals suffering from this disease.

It is used in relieving angina and it can also prevent angina when used before stressful activities. High usage of nitrates in angina patients has helped the drug to maintain high share in the overall CAD therapeutics market as angina is the major problem faced by the CAD patients.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

AstraZeneca

Gilead

Novartis

Pfizer

