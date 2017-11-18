The latest market research report by Technavio on the global home broadband Wi-Fi devices marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global home broadband Wi-Fi devices market by product (fixed solutions and portable solutions) and by geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global home broadband Wi-Fi devices market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

Growth in wireless telecommunications: a key market driver

In 2016, the global wireless home broadband Wi-Fi devices market by fixed solutions dominated the market and was valued at USD 2.37 billion

APAC dominated the global home broadband Wi-Fi devices market in 2016

Cambium Networks, Huawei Technologies, NETGEAR, TP-Link Technologies, and ZTE are the key players

Market growth analysis

One of the key drivers of the global home broadband Wi-Fi devices market is the growth in wireless telecommunications. Currently, wireless connectivity is the most preferred connectivity solution. Wireless connectivity has many benefits. It is cheaper than fiber or any other wired solution and is eco-friendly. In comparison with wired and fiber connectivity, wireless connectivity does not involve digging trenches or drilling through walls. Wirelesstechnologies are evolving, and they offer multiple options to end-users in terms of portability. The cost of delivered data in case of wireless broadband datais continuously dropping due to large-scale adoption of the technology.

Geographical analysis

According to Technavio researchers, APAC occupies the largest market share among all the regions and is also expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. There is a growth in high-speed Internet access and wireless broadband in this region. This is because of the presence of highly competitive markets players such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, China Mobile, and NTT DOCOMO in their respective countries of operation. With 3G and 3G+ platforms still covering the region, mobile broadband services are well-established. The growth is being reinforced by the lower prices of devices such as smartphones and tablets and reduced tariffs by network operators to support even wider adoption.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on machine to machine (M2M) and connected devices, "The licensing of 4G and the ongoing launch of 4G services across Asia have provided the fundamental platform for growth in wireless broadband services. 4G has also offered growth prospects for content providers and wireless access in domestic markets. In South Asia, people usually own cell phones and not PCs. This indicates the huge potential for the development of mobile data services."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global home broadband Wi-Fi devices market is concentrated as some major players occupy a significant share of the market. The market is dominated by major players like Huawei Technologies, TP-Link Technologies, NETGEAR, ZTE, and Cambium Networks. There are many small-scale players, usually from countries in APAC, such as Japan and China, who have a certain impact on the market. Fixed solutions are the dominant form of product in the home broadband Wi-Fi devices market. However, the shift to portable solutions is imminent because of the constantly mobile and on-the-move nature of internet users. Portable solutions are also expected to grow faster than fixed solutions.

