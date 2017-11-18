The latest market research report by Technavio on the global inventory tags market predicts a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171118005040/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global inventory tags market from 2017-2021.(Graphic: Business Wire)

The report has further categorized the global inventory tags market into different segments based on product (barcode tags, RFID tags, and others), by end-user (hospitals and ASCs), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global inventory tags market, according to Technavio heavy industry researchers:

Growing demand for advanced inventory tracking and management solutions: a major market driver

In 2016, the barcode-based tags were the most widely used inventory tagging solution across various industries

solution across various industries The Americas dominated the global inventory tags market in 2016 and the market in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% through 2021

3M, AVERY DENNISON, Alien Technology, Brady, and Tyco Sensormatic are the major players

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market growth analysis

The growth of the global inventory tags market is fueled by the growing demand for advanced inventory tracking and management solutions. The automation of inventory tracking and management is driving the demand for advanced inventory tags. These inventory tags can further simplify the counting and identification of inventory and considerably diminish the need for human intervention in the process. The advanced technologies that are used in inventory tags include radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and near field communication (NFC) tags. The adoption of technologically advanced, high-value inventory tags represents a significant opportunity for vendors to increase their profit margins in the inventory tags market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Geographical analysis

The market in the Americas is estimated to grow by USD 0.49 billion between 2016 and 2021. Highly organized industries and retail sectors are present in the US, and therefore, the market in the region is extremely concentrated. The US and Canada are the major hubs of large retail chains that have complex supply chains. These retail chain companies usually maintain huge inventories and utilize inventory tags for asset and product management across the entire value chain.

According to Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on tools and components, "In Latin America, the highest growth is expected from developing countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. Most countries in Latin America are currently undergoing economic recession. This is because of the extremely low commodity prices, which is one of the most important trade resources for countries in the region. This led to the slow growth of industries and retail sectors till 2016. But, the commodity prices are expected to recover during the next five years. This should lead to an exponential economic and trade growth for these countries."

Competitive vendor landscape

The global inventory tags market is highly fragmented as several large, medium, and small international, as well as regional players, are present in the market. Most players operating in the market are well-diversified companies that have several business units and product segments. The inventory tag business forms only a very small part of revenue for these companies. The barcode and QR-code based inventory tags are easily reproducible products, and therefore, the competition is particularly intense among these vendors. Several companies directly sell printers for such inventory tags so that the end-users can produce the required tags when they need them.

Get a sample copy of the global inventory tags market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing tools and components research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171118005040/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com