SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'financial services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the financial services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Insurance Brokerage Procurement Research Report', 'Health Insurance Procurement Research Report', and 'Tax Advisory Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Insurance Brokerage Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global insurance brokerage market can be attributed to the increase in data volumes due to the progression of the digital world. Therefore data is a crucial corporate asset an has resulted in an increased demand for cyber insurance. Due to the presence of large-scale industries across various sectors, the demand for this market has further increased.

The buyers in this market space should identify suppliers that posses required skill sets and offer in-depth industry knowledge at an effective cost. They prefer to engage with suppliers that have industry relevant assessment capabilities; this will help the buyers choose the right insurance plan based on the risks faced by them.

Global Health Insurance Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global health insurance market can be attributed to the rise in the need for healthcare facilities across various sectors. The health insurance companies are more inclined towards implementing technological advancement tools such as web portals and mobile-based applications. This helps them enhance customer experience and create more value for the services offered.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that adopt value-based pricing model as this offers many advantages and value-added services to the buyers. With growing volumes of health data, the suppliers are forced to maintain electronic systems such as database or cloud technology. This helps them to reduce clutter and maintain the documents in an organized manner.

Global Tax Advisory Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global tax advisory services market can be attributed to increasing globalization of companies across different geographies. There is an increasing need for organizations to comply with taxation complexities pertaining to the regions in which they have an operational base. Hence this increases the need for outsourcing tax advisory services.

The buyers in this market are required to have a suitable infrastructure that helps to maintain electronic audit trails. The buyers in this market are increasingly relying on tax advisory services due to the globalization of their operations leading to the need for expert advice on multi-jurisdictional laws.

