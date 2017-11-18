SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'travel and entertainment' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the travel and entertainment sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Fleet Management Services Procurement Research Report', 'Job Needs and Car Leasing Procurement Research Report', and 'Car Rental Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Fleet Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global fleet management services market can be attributed to the growing demand for transport across different industries along with rapid urbanization. The buyers are integrating technology with fleet units to optimize energy and boost productivity. This can be done by installing applications and monitoring devices in vehicles that help them keep track of various activities.

The buyers in the global fleet management services market should attach monitoring tools to vehicles and use data analytics to evaluate the driver's behavior. This helps them monitor the activities and reduce accidents. They should ensure that the vehicles are rotated in a scheduled manner as it helps to maintain fleet by rotationally using all the vehicles.

Global Job Needs and Car Leasing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global job needs and car leasing market can be attributed to the emerging economies such as APAC, Latin America, and Russia along with the increase in the number of vehicles. This market is expected to grow further over the forecast period due to the advantages of lower costs and possible reductions in carbon emissions.

The buyers in this market should identify the right service providers that offer the appropriate services as per their requirements. Also, the buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that provide one-stop solutions by bundling various related services. This offers an opportunity to negotiate better on pricing and also reduces operational risks.

Global Car Rental Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global car rental services market can be attributed to the rise in business travel resulting from globalization of industries. The stringent environmental regulations against the use of individual vehicles are expected to increase the dependence of organizations on car rental services.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that have a high level of technological adoption. This offers them better convenience and also enhances their overall experience. Installing fleet tracking software will also help buyers seek advice regarding the optimization of routes.

