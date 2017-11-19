First Ever JCS International Young Creatives Award Presented At 2017 International Emmy World Television Festival

JCS International President Michal Grayevsky presented the three awards to young creatives whose video explored the theme - Women Peacemakers

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- JCS International President Michal Grayevsky presented today, the first ever JCS International Young Creatives Award at the 2017 International Emmy World Television Festival. The three winners-Eisa Alhabib of Kuwait, Ewing Luo of China and Roberto Pino Almeyda of Chile-each created exceptional 1-minute short videos on the theme of Women Peacemakers. The ceremony was held during the traditional annual Nominee Medal Ceremony for the 2017 International Emmy Awards Nominees at the International Emmy World Television Festival, held at the Sofitel Hotel in New York.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607381/JCS_Intl_Young_Creatives_Award_Winners.jpg

"Today, we celebrate three young creatives whose work promotes peace across the globe-and the women who make it all possible," said Michal Grayevsky, President of JCS International and a Board Member of the International Academy. "We are so thankful to the International Academy for their extraordinary work. This first year was superb, and we look forward to partnering for many years to come."

The JCS International Young Creatives Award was given to three talented young artists who submitted 1-minute videos focusing on Women Peacemakers. Eisa Alhabib of Kuwait directed "Domestic Cycle," which movingly portrays one young woman's efforts to create peace in her own family. Ewing Luo of China directed "The Peacemaker from Nanking," an inspiring depiction of a young woman from Nanking, China, who decides to spend her summer as a peacemaker in Iraq. Roberto Pino Almeyda of Chile directed "Nosotras," which focuses on an elderly woman reflecting on a lifetime of progress.

"I'm honored to receive the JCS International Young Creatives Award," said award winner Eisa Alhabib of Kuwait. "As a young artist, I'm so thankful that organizations like JCS International and the International Academy have recognized my work."

"My short video, 'The Peacemaker from Nanking,' is a deeply personal project," said award winner Ewing Luo of China. "Receiving this award is an important step in my creative development, and I hope it inspires other potential peacemakers and artists."

"This has been such an exciting process for me as an artist," said award winner Roberto Pino Almeyda of Chile. "To be honored as a Young Creative inspires me to pursue my artistic ambitions in the years to come."

The JCS International Young Creatives Award was open to contestants from around the world between the ages of 18 and 29, who were invited to submit a one-minute video on the theme of Women Peacemakers. Three winners were selected based on the criteria of concept, execution, character development and creativity. The panel of jurors was comprised of:

Jenna Arnold , Co-Founder of ORGANIZE

, Co-Founder of ORGANIZE Camille Bidermann , Executive Director of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

, Executive Director of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Sean Cohan , President of International & Digital Media at A&E Networks

, President of International & Digital Media at A&E Networks Susan Ennis , EVP of HBO

, EVP of HBO Michal Grayevsky , President of JCS International

, President of JCS International Barbara Kopple , Film Producer and Director

, Film Producer and Director Dennis Paul , Founder and Managing Member of Thyra Global Management

, Founder and Managing Member of Thyra Global Management Muna Rihani , Chairman of U.N. Women for Peace Association (UNWFPA)

, Chairman of U.N. Women for Peace Association (UNWFPA) Isiah Thomas , President of NY Liberty

About JCS International

JCS International is a global media company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1979, JCSI pioneered the one-stop shop concept, offering full-service production capabilities, from conception to execution, all under one roof. For decades, JCSI has brought together media outlets from around the world and helped them fulfill their mission. Now, JCSI is creating a unique new media platform for young companies, entrepreneurs and creative talent, helping its partners realize their potential and scale. The company is privately held by the Ronald S. Lauder Group

About the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a membership based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of television including internet, mobile and technology. The Academy's yearly schedule of events includes the prestigious International EmmyAwards held in New York, The International EmmyKids Awards at MIPTV and a series of industry events such as Academy Day, The International EmmyWorld Television Festival and Panels on substantive industry topics. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television produced outside of the United States, as well as US Primetime programs produced in languages other than English, with the prestigious EmmyAward. Currently celebrating programming across varied areas including: Arts Programming, Current Affairs, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, News, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Telenovela, and TV Movie/Mini-Series, it also recognizes excellence in Performances, Kids programming and Digital. For more information, go to www.iemmys.tv

Contact: Avi Small, avi@risaheller.com, 646-676-4485

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607382/JCS_Intl_Award_Jurors.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607383/JCS_Intl_Award_Michal_Grayevsky_Bruce_Paisner.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607384/JCS_Intl_2017_Award_Winners.jpg