Rhodes Forum 2017: DOC Research Institute Publishes Policy Recommendations

The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute has published policy recommendations based on both its last year of research and the contributions made by panellists and moderators at the 2017 Rhodes Forum.

The policy recommendations focus on five areas: institutions; security and conflict; economic inclusivity; migration and refugees; and society and culture.

The Rhodes Forum provides a platform for prominent business people, policy-makers, and scholars to engage in wide-ranging debate on the international agenda's most pressing issues. It has convened each year since 2002, gathering between 300 and 600 participants annually from over 70 countries. Throughout its history, its hallmark has been the pioneering spirit, inclusiveness, and moral resilience of its participants.

The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute is an international think tank that researches and develops proposals to address key challenges faced by the international community today.

Committed to seeking dialogue-based solutions to humankind's most pressing issues, the DOC builds on the legacy and expertise of the World Public Forum Dialogue of Civilizations. We bring together global thought leaders from academia, public policy, business, and civil society in order to foster debate, share experiences, and develop sound policy recommendations.

The idea of a public forum that would promote dialogue as a means of easing and preventing conflicts, contrary to the theory of an imminent clash of civilizations, followed the adoption of key documents by the UN. On 9 November 2001, UNESCO Member States unanimously adopted the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity, and the UN General Assembly presented its Global Agenda for Dialogue Among Civilizations. These resolutions laid out principles of intercultural dialogue and laid the basis of the DOC.

The World Public Forum Dialogue of Civilizations (WPF), the predecessor of DOC, was founded to advocate for this initiative and help implement its objectives. The WPF was founded in 2002 by Indian entrepreneur and visionary the late Jagdish Kapur, business leader and philanthropist Dr. Vladimir Yakunin, and the businessman Nicholas F.S. Papanicolaou. The WPF has enjoyed UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Special Consultative Status and regularly collaborates with UNESCO.

The DOC is an independent, non-partisan think tank, and receives no government funding.

