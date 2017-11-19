Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics study on the retail industry. The client, a renowned food retail industry player, wanted to seek ways to predict the fluctuation in the prices and forecast the future growth prospects. The client wanted to establish a value-based pricing structure to improve competitive pricing and their impact on the bottom line. Additionally, the client wanted to maximize revenues across various brands and channels.

According to the price analysis experts at Quantzig, "Today, the customers are shifting toward a cost-oriented environment to stay on par with the economic slowdown. Businesses in the food retail industry are adopting price analysis studies to understand the pricing patterns of food products."

Competition in the retail food market has increased in the past few years. With innovations taking place in the food retail sector, the consumers are looking more for agility and convenience in their shopping experience. Major food retail players are utilizing pricing analytics solutions to forecast the price-change triggers to maximize profitability accurately.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to understand the pricing model and meet expected returns on investments. The client was able to understand customers' buying decision and devise effective strategies to meet the pricing needs. Also, the client was able to identify the average pricing and understand the impact of price changes on the profit margins.

This price analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the impact of pricing models on the customers

Achieve higher returns on the marketing investment

This price analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the impact of price variations and its impact on the customers

Gaining better visibility into the market pricing regarding the profitability, product portfolios, and customers

