Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent product segmentation study on the packaging industry. A renowned client in the cosmetic packaging industry wanted to identify their potential competitors and their product positioning strategies. The cosmetic packaging client wanted to analyze the regulations and investment options in the cosmetic packaging space to secure potential customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171119005021/en/

Product Segmentation Assists a Cosmetic Packaging Client Profile their Potential Customers (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the product segmentation experts at Infiniti, "The cosmetic packaging industry is witnessing a high degree of competition with numerous competitors in the market. Major players are relying on product segmentation strategies to identify the products that resonate with the target audience."

The worldwide cosmetic packaging market is overwhelmed by the entry of new players. The high-level of rivalry in the global market for cosmetic packaging has made the sector for cosmetic packaging a highly profitable one. Leading players in the cosmetic packaging industry are implementing product segmentation strategies to leverage innovations to improve product launches and enhance brand awareness.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to meet the preferred traits of each market. The client was able to understand the demand-supply parameters to achieve economies of scale. Additionally, the client was able to predict the likeliness of the customers buying patterns in the future and cultivate a better relationship with the customers.

This product segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Focus on marketing efforts on the most promising groups

Leverage the use of demographic parameters to segment the target effectively

To know more, request a free proposal

This product segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

Showcasing new products and penetrating across niche market segments

Distributing their products effectively across the potential markets

To know more, request a free proposal

View the complete product segmentation study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/cosmetic-packaging-product-segmentation

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171119005021/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us