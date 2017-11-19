Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG, ASX: JHG) wishes to confirm that shareholders on the register at 5.00pm on 20 November 2017, the Record Date, will be entitled to a third quarter dividend in respect of the three months ended 30 September 2017 of 32.0 US cents per ordinary share.

For holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), the Australian Dollar equivalent will be 42.339 Australian cents* per CDI. For holders via the Corporate Sponsored Nominee of UK Depositary Interests (DIs), the Sterling equivalent will be 23.958 pence* per DI.

The dividend will be paid on 1 December 2017.

The timetable is as follows:

Record Date for dividend Monday 20 November Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to

convert CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs or by ordinary

shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs Tuesday 21 November

(New York time) Dividend payment date Friday 1 December

*The exchange rates that have been applied in translating the dividend amount are as follows: US$1 A$1.3231 and US$1 £0.7487.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$361 billion in assets under management (as at 30 September 2017), more than 2,000 employees and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

