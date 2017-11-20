Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 20/11/2017 / 08:38 UTC+8 *Goldpac Joins Hands with China Guangfa Bank to Lead a New Fashion for Payment --the Bank on the Wrist* Goldpac helps China Guangfa Bank launch an innovative smart wearable device, smart debit card wristband, which makes an organic combination of bank cards and mobile payment technology. The wristband's functions including financial payment, transportation, life reminders and health management, can provide users with more convenient and fashionable payment experiences. This smart debit card wristband, a collaboration of Goldpac and China Guangfa Bank, binds China Guangfa Bank debit card (card number 62) on the basis of general smart wristband, and can be used as China Guangfa Bank debit card. A security element that complies with UnionPay standard is specially installed to ensure the payment security. Users wearing this smart wristband will be able to make the payment on the POS or terminals with the China UnionPay "QuickPass", and enjoy the privileges and discounts from China Guangfa Bank. You can easily tap to pay in your daily life by wearing your wrist and there is no need to carry your wallet or card bag. At the same time, the user who binds the wristband and the mobile phone can also enable the functions of bank card application (opening cards on air), balance query and account load on the mobile APP. In addition, this smart wristband creates a perfectly integrated travel solution that supports the binding of multiple city traffic cards, including convenient consumption such as public transport, light rail and ferry services. Up to now, these services are available in several big core cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. More and more urban traffic is being opened gradually, which will greatly facilitate users' travel, especially the business travelers who often need to travel across provinces and cities on a business trip. At present, the smart wearable payment products launched by Goldpac, such as smart wristband, smart watch and smart jewelry have been put on the market, and more new kinds of wearable payment devices are also being developed. As a global leader in smart security payment solutions, Goldpac will continue to explore the user demand, combine with the innovation of science and technology and lead the new fashion of the payment, in aiming to provide financial clients with more attractive innovative payment products and solutions. - End - *About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315)* With more than 20 years of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, and committed to its core vision of Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient, Goldpac is specialised in delivering embedded software and secure payment products for global customers while leveraging innovative Fintech to provide data processing service, system platform and other total solutions for a wide business range of financial, government, healthcare, transportation, and retails. Inspired by the China government's Belt and Road initiative, Goldpac is now extending its superior solutions and services to an even wider geographical network, delivering convenient, secure payment experiences to people around the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.goldpac.com/en/ [1] or contact at goldpac@godlpac.com. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UPHCPDNPTC [2] Document title: Goldpac Joins Hands with China Guangfa Bank to Lead a New Fashion for Payment-the Bank on the Wrist 20/11/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ae3c98605852b081f0914e59972099cb&application_id=630699&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bd3c3460e07d5023d94039be78164182&application_id=630699&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

