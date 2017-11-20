ASEAN Premier Mechanical & Electrical Engineering Show Returns on 17-19 July 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASEAN Premier Mechanical & Electrical Engineering Show (ASEAN M&E), organisedby UBM Asia, is gearing up forits 7th editionthat will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 17- 19 July 2018.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606808/ME1504.jpg

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606809/ME0465.jpg

Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606810/ASEAN_ME_SHOW.jpg

Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606811/UBM_Logo_HR.jpg

The three-day biennial show considered as Southeast Asia's largest industry platforms, features five power-packed engineering events under one roof-- TENAGA -- Southeast Asia's Premier Power & Electrical Industry Expo & Forum; REVAC -- Southeast Asia's Premier Refrigeration, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning Expo & Forum; GREEN ENERGY-- Southeast Asia's Premier Green Energy Expo & Forum; ASEAN SOLAR-- Southeast Asia's Premier Solar Energy Expo & Forum and ASEAN LIFT-- Southeast Asia's Premier Lift & Escalators Technology Expo & Forum.

According to Mr M Gandhi, Managing Director of UBM Asia (ASEAN Business), "the event is 80% confirmed by the industry players with displays filling up almost the entire exhibition halls of KLCC. There is an overwhelming interest from both international and local exhibitors."

The event is set to welcome more than 15,000 trade professionals, decision makers, potential buyers and partners from 50 countries. During the three-day exhibition, ASEAN M&E 2018 will also feature more than 40 seminar sessions and technology symposiums where industry experts will present and discuss the latest market updates and technologies of each sector.

The organiserisalso delighted to announce the co-located conference with IEM and Women Engineers. The 2nd International Conference of Women in Science, Engineering and Technology (WiSET 2018) with the theme "Global Outlook of Women in Science, Engineering & Technology". The WiSET 2018 is open for submitting papers now.

The ASEAN M&E event is endorsed by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and supported by Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA), Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia, Malaysia Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Association (MACRA), Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) and Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA).

Kindly visit www.aseanmne.com for more information.

About UBM Asia-- the show organiser (www.ubm.com)

We Create Business For You

Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is Asia's leading exhibition organiser and with a track record spanning over 30 years. UBM Asia operates in 21 market sectors with 160 dynamic face-to-face exhibitions, 75 high-level professional conferences, 28 targeted trade publications, 18 round-the-clock vertical portals and virtual event services for over 1,000,000 quality exhibitors, visitors, conference delegates, advertisers and subscribers from all over the world. We provide a non-stop diversified global service for high-value business matching, quality market news and online trading networks.

UBM Asia has extensive office networks in China, Southeast Asia and India, three of the world's fastest growing B2B events markets. In ASEAN, UBM Asia operates from its offices in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines with over 50 events in this region.