

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks are broadly lower on Monday as Japanese export growth weakened unexpectedly in October and a political impasse in Germany dent investor risk appetite and helped spur demand for safe-haven assets.



Gold prices dipped ahead of this week's Thanksgiving holiday while oil prices traded mixed after climbing more than 2 percent on Friday. The euro hit a two-month low versus the yen after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a three-way coalition government failed.



Japan's Nikkei index was down about 0.6 percent at 22,271 as a stronger yen offset gains among automakers after reports that Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor Corp are forming a tie-up to sell electric vehicles in India. Toshiba Corp plunged 4.5 percent on equity dilution worries.



Australian shares were marginally lower, dragged down by financials amid uncertainty over the fate of U.S. tax reform efforts.



New Zealand's Benchmark S&P/ NZX-50 index was rising 0.2 percent. Dairy company A2 Milk fell 1.3 percent on profit taking, snapping three days of gains.



South Korea's Kospi average was down about 0.2 percent, China's Shanghai Composite index was down nearly 1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was moving down 0.2 percent.



U.S. stocks fell slightly on Friday as lingering worries about tax reform offset upbeat housing data. The Dow dropped 0.4 percent, the Nasdaq-Composite slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent.



European markets also declined on Friday as earnings updates disappointed and the euro strengthened against the dollar on renewed worries over a probe into Russian influence on the 2016 U.S. election. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.3 percent.



The German DAX fell 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.1 percent.



