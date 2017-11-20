

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) is nearing a deal to buy chip maker Cavium (CAVM) for about $6 billion in cash and stock, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. The companies plan to announce the deal as soon as Monday, the report specified.



The deal reportedly values Cavium at $80/share or more, a premium of at least 17% above where Cavium traded before WSJ's early November report on a possible deal.



Earlier this month Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) rejected Broadcom's (BRCM) buyout Proposal saying that proposal significantly undervalues Qualcomm relative to the Company's leadership position in mobile technology and future growth prospects.



