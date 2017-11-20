Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZOF) (FSE: RH33) ("Zinc One") is pleased to report that an inferred resource estimate of 632,000 tonnes grading 7.6% Zinc, 0.74% Lead, 0.11% Cu, 19.75 g/t silver and 0.28 g/t gold (at a NSR US $75 cut/off) at its optioned Scotia Property, located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia. The National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "Technical Report") disclosing the inferred resource estimate has been filed on www.sedar.com.

The inferred resource estimate is located in the Albere Zone of the Scotia Property. The data used for the inferred resource estimate was from thirty-nine drill holes totaling 4,144 meters conducted on the Scotia Property, of which seven holes drilled in 1960, seven holes drilled in 1980, four holes drilled in 1981, eleven holes drilled in 1984 and ten holes drilled in 1997. NSR cut-off values were calculated using metal prices of USD $1.00/lb Zinc, USD $2.75/lb Cu, USD $1,200/oz Au and USD $18/oz Ag. The NSR calculation assumes underground mining and includes estimated concentrate transportation, smelter treatment and refining charges. The grades for zinc, lead, copper, silver and gold were interpolated into each block by ordinary kriging.

Ed Harrington, P. Geo, and Gary Giroux, P. Geo, both Qualified Persons, have reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Zinc One Resources Inc.

Zinc One is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Zinc One's key assets are the Bongará Mine and Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Projects in north-central Peru. The Bongará Zinc-Oxide Mine Project was in production from 2007 to 2008, but shut down due to the global financial crisis and concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Past production included 20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% from surface and near-surface zinc nonsulfide mineralization. High-grade nonsulfide zinc mineralization is known to outcrop between the mined area and the Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project, which is nearly six kilometres to the NNW and where past drilling intercepted various near-surface zones with high-grade zinc. The Company is managed by a proven team of exploration geologists and engineers who have previously constructed and operated successful mining operations.

For more information, please visit the website at www.zincone.com or contact James Walchuck, CEO, President and director at (604) 683-0911 or email at info@zincone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zinc One cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zinc One's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on the Bongará Zinc Oxide Project and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zinc One does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

