SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- SPYRUS, Inc., a San Jose base leader in hardware-based cryptographic solutions for over 25 years, today announced Security in a Box®, a complete security solution for Raspberry Pi IoT development. SPYRUS can safeguard your data, the developer's program and helps mitigate the Raspberry Pi platform from attack when properly configured.

The Raspberry Pi platform became the IoT development platform of choice because it offers the right level of Connectivity, Compute and Cost for many edge level IoT designs. But the Raspberry Pi was designed to be affordable and is ill-equipped to protect the Developer's Code or the valuable Data it is collecting, be it at rest or in transit. Today, over tens of millions internet attacks occur each and every day. Small edge level devices like the Raspberry Pi are connected to the internet and are virtually unprotected, so they are easy prey and have already become targets of some infamous attacks. SPYRUS can help protect these edge level devices in several ways.

SPYRUS makes Hardware Security Modules (HSM) in a variety of interfaces and form factors. We have solutions that will plug-in to your existing prototype as well as support full-integration for final deployment. SPYRUS' Security in a Box solution enables your Raspberry Pi to become a secure trusted endpoint. Every request can be authenticated, each firmware change signed and verified, and every transmission encrypted. What's more, SPYRUS' Security in a Box enables remote management of platforms for provisioning, audit, enable or disable of deployed units... and if ever need be, you can destroy units already deployed in the field.

