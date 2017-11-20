The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 20.11.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 20.11.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 4CXN XFRA CA1431312091 CARMAX MINING CORP. NEW EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 6SLN XFRA CA82808Q2036 SILVER PREDATOR CORP. NEW EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 4CD1 XFRA ES0119256032 CODERE SA EO 4,30 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA PXJN XFRA GB00BDG12Z65 TETHYAN RESOURCES EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA PSFE XFRA IE00BF51K249 S.M.II-PWRS.EO.CRP.B.AEOD EQ00 EQU EUR Y

CA MNGN XFRA US5635714059 MANITOWOC CO. NEW DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N