Tryg is hosting a Capital Markets Day in London. The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to inform analysts, institutional investors, shareholders and business journalists on Tryg's plan for the coming three years, including both financial targets and customer targets.



At the Capital Markets Day in November 2014, a number of targets were set for the period leading up to 2017. All the financial targets are on track and expected to be met at the end of 2017. All the customer targets are expected to be met in Denmark and partially met in Norway.



New financial targets



Tryg has defined new financial targets for 2020. A technical result of DKK 2.8bn is targeted for 2020 driven by a combined ratio of 87 or lower and an expense ratio around 14. Run-off gains are estimated to be between 3%- 5% in 2020 against a current level of 6%-7%. The return on equity target is lifted from 21% or above to 23% or above after tax.



Customer focus



The customer is our most important asset and Tryg continuously work to improve the customer experience. Tryg is targeting a TNPS (transactional net promoter score) of 70 for 2020 against a current level of 59 and an increase of 10% in the number of products per customers.



Capital and dividend



Tryg's Supervisory Board has decided to propose an extraordinary dividend of DKK 1bn corresponding to DKK 3.6 per share to be approved by the Annual general meeting on 16 March 2018.



Tryg remains focused on optimising its capital position. This include a potential Tier 1 issue of approximately DKK 500m in H1 2018, a further optimisation of its partial internal model which could lower the SCR (Solvency Capital Requirement) by up to 10% and IT investments of approximately DKK 500m. The Solvency ratio (pro forma) is estimated to be 213 at the end of Q3 already deducting the extraordinary dividend.



Today's presentation is available on Tryg.com. The Capital Markets Day will be webcasted live from 9:30 GMT to approximately 11:30 GMT. The webcast will subsequently be available on tryg.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653714