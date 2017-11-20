

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation eased further in October, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



Producer prices climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 4.5 percent rise in the previous month.



The price index for the manufacturing sector grew 4.5 percent annually in October and those of mining and quarrying rose by 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, utility price index registered a decline of 5.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.4 percent in October.



Data also showed that import prices rose 3.4 percent in October from a year ago. Compared to previous month, import prices gained 0.5 percent.



Export prices increased 4.4 percent yearly and by 0.7 percent monthly in October.



