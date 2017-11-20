HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 --Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group") (HKSE: 2342), a global leading wireless solutions provider, will deploy a turnkey wireless solution for the longest and busiest highway tunnel system in Brazil, the main highway that connects the metropolitan area of São Paulo and the Port of Santos and other coastal regions. With ComFlex DAS as the core component, the solution will support seamless mobile voice and high-speed data services along the highway and tunnels.

The 60km highway has two of Brazil's longest tunnels running through mountains and rain forests to seaside low ranges. Carrying over a million vehicles on weekends and more than 123 million tons of goods a year, the highway is an important transportation link in the region. Comba Telecom is now equipping it with an efficient full-span wireless voice and high-speed data network together with the five major local telecom operators to provide 2G, 3G and 4G/LTE coverage. High performance infrastructure provides commuters with quality cellular voice and data communication, as well as essential data services for tracking and monitoring cargo trucks, and even communications support for highway control personnel. This cellular coverage project can also contribute to highway safety, promising security not only to tourists in the millions, but also to those in the transportation service business crucial to the Brazilian economy.

Mr. Johnny Brito, CEO of Comba Telecom Brazil, said, "Since entering the Brazilian market in 2006, Comba has been a pioneer in providing intelligent and customized solutions to major engineering projects. We were selected to provide solutions to the National 2014 Soccer Tournament, the Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo's metro stations, and other important projects, among the more than 1,000 projects we undertook in the past decade. Comba Telecom is aware of and ready for the challenges considering the specific conditions in this particular case. We will provide this important highway with the latest telecommunications technologies to ensure commuters have access to stable mobile voice and high-speed data services. We are very proud to have been chosen for this project."

Mr. Patrik Westfalk, Managing Director, Latin America of Comba Telecom, added, "Being selected for this extremely challenging project is proof of Comba Telecom's leadership in providing DAS and high-speed data solutions in Latin America and the choice partner to most of the operators and neutral hosts in the region. Looking together at the project we undertook for the biggest copper mines in Chile, it is clear that our equipment not only works well indoors, but also in very harsh environments such as on this highway and tunnel system in Brazil."

Mr. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Comba Telecom and President of Comba Telecom International, said, "This bold project places on center stage Comba Telecom's entire infrastructure that can support the design and installation of a complete mobile voice and high-speed data system. Our DAS solution has been deployed to serve needs in different scenarios worldwide. We will continue to provide high-performance infrastructure to enterprises and telecom operators to facilitate offer of wireless coverage around the world, that users will be able to enjoy seamless communications experience anytime and anywhere."

About ComFlex DAS

Comba Telecom was awarded the Technological Achievement Grand Award at the Hong Kong Awards for Industries recognizing the achievements of ComFlex DAS in terms of innovation and technological excellence. ComFlex DAS has been widely deployed in different large venues, shopping malls, high speed railways, tunnels, metro lines and stadiums around the world, including the Eurasia Tunnel, the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and 2014 Brazil Soccer Tournament, the 2016 Brazil Summer Games, Hong Kong MTR South Island Line, etc. Details of the solution can be found at http://www.comba-telecom.com/award-winning-ComFlex-DAS/

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a global leading wireless solutions provider with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including wireless access, wireless enhancement, antenna and subsystems and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Comba Telecom's global operations include manufacturing bases in China, R&D centers in China and the USA and more than 40 offices worldwide. Comba Telecom has been included into several indexes including the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index (Information Technology Industry Index, MidCap & SmallCap Index and SmallCap Index), Hang Seng Global Composite Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index, as well as Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com.

