Kryptonite 1 plc - Investments

Investments

Kryptonite 1 is pleased to announce that the Company took part in the private allocation round preceding the public auction of the Polkadot Project ("DOT'). The Company invested USD 986,287 for 40,013 DOT tokens (including 15% 'bonus' tokens). The public auction concluded with just under USD 150 million contributed in total.

The Polkadot Project will be developed by the WEB3 Foundation in conjunction with Parity Technologies and is arguably the most important project since Ethereum, in terms of scope and utility. The project's aim is to create a decentralized protocol that allows the trust-free movement of tokens and data between blockchains. Polkadot will also bring pooled security to the ecosystem, allowing blockchains to create new parachains and therefore bypass having to build a community from scratch to provide secure execution.

The team includes members from the original Ethereum development group, including Dr.Gavin Wood, who coded the first fictional implementation of Ethereum and wrote "The Yellow Paper'. The project is expected to go live in Q4 2019.

Investment Portfolio Update

Kryptonite1 also announces that the Company has made further disposals of its holdings in the the Melonport Project ("Melonport") and the OmiseGo Project ("Omisego") and the FunFair Project ("Funfair').

The Company has sold 511 Melon tokens at an average price of £64.20 per token. These tokens were purchased for £3.87 per token.

The Company disposed of 28,000 Omisego tokens at an average price of £6.91 per token. These tokens were purchased for £0.20 per token.

The Company has also sold 2,976,710 FunFair tokens at an average price of £0.022 per token. These tokens were purchased on 23 June 2017 for £0.005 per token.

