Montag, 20.11.2017

20.11.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Reduction in Management Fee

PR Newswire
London, November 17

20 November 2017

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC

(the "Company')

Reduction in Management Fee

The Board of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is pleased to announce that with effect from 1st January 2018 the annual management fee payable by the Company to the manager will be reduced from 1% per annum charged on the gross assets of the Company to 0.75% per annum charged on the gross assets of the Company. Furthermore the performance fee arrangement will be terminated with effect from 1st January 2018.

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited+ 44 (0) 1483 30 60 90
Nigel Sidebottom
James Smith
Claire Long
N+1 Singer+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
James Maxwell
Liz Yong

