Date Event Shortna Issuer Market me ================================================================================ 24.10.2017 Takeover offer LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta RIG - period Rupnica 22.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2017 Public offering NHCBHFF Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern TLN - T Horizon Capital 30.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2017 Interim report, 9 PRF1T PRFoods TLN - months 24.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2017 Trading holiday RIG? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2017 Interim report, 9 LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs RIG - months 24.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2017 Interim report, 9 AMG1L Amber Grid VLN - months 24.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2017 Government Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe VLN securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2017 Interim report, 9 NHCBHFF Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern TLN - months T Horizon Capital 24.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2017 Interim report, 9 RJR1R Rigas juvelierizstradajumu RIG - months rupnica 24.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2017 Annual General SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2017 Audited annual VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2017 Initial ABLVFLO ABLV Bank RIG listing/admission T27B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.11.2017 Coupon payment LVGB018 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG date 719A Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.11.2017 Interim report, 9 LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta RIG months Rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2017 Interim report, 9 LGD1L LITGRID VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2017 Interim report, 9 PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2017 Interim report, 9 SCM1R Siguldas ciltslietu un RIG months maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2017 Interim report, 9 LSC1R Latvijas kugnieciba RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2017 Interim report, 9 RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica RIG - months 30.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2017 Interim report, 9 ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - months 30.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2017 Interim report, 9 VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2017 Interim report, 9 BIB Baltic International Bank RIG - months 30.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2017 Interim report, 9 TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG - months 30.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2017 Interim report, 9 RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG - months 30.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2017 Nominal value EXPC140 ExpressCredit RIG change 018A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2017 Coupon payment EXPC150 ExpressCredit RIG date 020A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2017 Coupon payment EXPC140 ExpressCredit RIG date 018A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2017 Coupon payment VIAS125 VIA SMS group RIG date 019A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.11.2017 Coupon payment MAYB070 Mainor Ülemiste TLN date 018A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.