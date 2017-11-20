Supervisory board of Nordecon AS decided on its meeting held on 17 November 2017 to appoint Gerd Müller as the new chairman of the management board as of 08 January 2018, who will be responsible for the general management of Nordecon AS and it's management board as well Nordecon AS subsidiaries in the scope of strategic issues.



Gerd Müller has previously worked in banking and payment services sectors: in Hansabank (later Swedbank) as head of different functions and as member of the board (1992 - 2001), in EuroProcessing International (later First Data) as regional manager (2002 - 2008), in TAG Systems Finland (later EVRY Card Services) as head of Baltic region (2009 - 2015) and in Nordea Bank as head of development and head of Estonian branch (2015 - 2017). Gerd graduated from the faculty of economics of Tallinn University of Technology.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2016 was 183 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 740 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



Andri Hõbemägi Nordecon AS Head of Investor Relations Tel: +372 6272 022 E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com www.nordecon.com