AIM and Media Release
20 November 2017
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Ceasing to be a Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) ("Base Resources") advises that it has today received the following notification.
Bank of America Corporation has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate have ceased to be a significant shareholder of Base Resources following the net sale, or return pursuant to prime brokerage agreements, of 20,036,051 Base Resources ordinary shares.
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
