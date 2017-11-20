

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Monday amid U.S. tax reform uncertainty and a political impasse in Germany after preliminary coalition talks collapsed.



Gold prices dipped and the dollar held close to a one-month high hit in the previous session while oil prices traded mixed after climbing more than 2 percent on Friday.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump would not insist on including repeal of the individual health care mandate in a bill intended to enact the biggest overhaul of the tax code since the 1980s, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday.



Asian stocks are broadly lower after German coalition talks hit an impasse and data showed Japanese export growth weakened unexpectedly in October.



Data compiled by IHS Markit showed earlier in the day that the squeeze on U.K. household finances sharpened in November. The seasonally adjusted household finance index fell to 43.4 in November from 43.8 in the previous month.



The minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting are due Wednesday, while minutes from the European Central Bank's October meeting are due Thursday.



U.S. stocks fell slightly on Friday as lingering worries about tax reform offset upbeat housing data. The Dow dropped 0.4 percent, the Nasdaq-Composite slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent.



European markets also declined on Friday as earnings updates disappointed and the euro strengthened against the dollar on renewed worries over a probe into Russian influence on the 2016 U.S. election.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.3 percent. The German DAX fell 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.1 percent.



