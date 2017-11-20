

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer price inflation eased in October, in line with expectations, data from Destatis showed Monday.



The producer price index climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 3.1 percent rise in September.



The price index for intermediate goods increased the most by 4.1 percent annually in October.



Both energy and consumer goods prices were 2.8 percent higher than last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose at a stable rate of 0.3 percent in October. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



