

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - MITIE Group PLC (MTO.L) reported pretax profit of 6.1 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2017 compared to 15.8 million pounds, previous year. Profit from continuing operations after tax decreased to 5.1 million pounds from 12.3 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.2 pence compared to 3.3 pence. Operating profit from continuing operations on a statutory basis decreased to 14.8 million pounds from 23.9 million pounds primarily due to investment in the Helix transformation programme and Connected Workspace proposition.



Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations increased by 5.8% to 32.6 million pounds from 30.8 million pounds, before other items, driven in particular by a solid performance in Security, offset in part by further investment in Connected Workspace. Before other items, earnings per share from continuing operations was 5.2 pence compared to 5.1 pence.



First-half reported revenue from continuing operations was 959.7 million pounds compared to 922.6 million pounds, prior year, a favourable increase of 4.0% due to good revenue growth in Security and Engineering Services offset by a moderate decline in Professional Services & Connected Workspace. The Group's adjusted revenue from continuing operations in the period was 959.7 million pounds, an increase of 3.9% from 923.7 million pounds.



The Board has declared a dividend of 1.33 pence, which is one third of last year's total dividend. The Group expects interim dividends to continue to be calculated on this basis in future.



