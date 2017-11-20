Datadog, the essential monitoring service for modern cloud environments, today announced the opening of offices in London and Dublin. This expansion highlights the company's commitment to serving customers in Europe adding to their existing Research and Development (R&D) office in Paris and serves as a springboard to the broader EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions.

"The number of European enterprises using Datadog has doubled over the past year," said Olivier Pomel, CEO of Datadog. "We are rapidly expanding our presence by opening offices in London and Dublin that will help us better serve our local customers."

"We've been a Datadog customer for 2 years," said Oran O'Dowd at Intercom, a messaging platform that helps businesses connect with their customers. "We rely on Datadog to optimize performance throughout our distributed applications. Their European expansion is great news and we applaud their commitment to serving customers in Europe."

Datadog also recently announced the acquisition of Paris-based company Logmatic.io. Those interested in joining the European Datadog team can view open positions here: https://www.datadoghq.com/careers/

About Datadog

Datadog is a monitoring service for hybrid cloud applications, assisting organizations in improving agility, increasing efficiency, and providing end-to-end visibility across the application and organization. These capabilities are provided on a SaaS-based data analytics platform that enables Dev, Ops and other teams to accelerate go-to-market efforts, ensure application uptime, and successfully complete digital transformation initiatives. Since launching in 2010, Datadog has been adopted more than 5000 enterprises including companies like Asana, eBay, PagerDuty, Stripe, Samsung, Target, The Washington Post, and Zendesk.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005079/en/

Contacts:

For Datadog

Adam LaGreca

Senior Public Relations Manager

adam.lagreca@datadoghq.com