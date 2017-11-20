PRISMA Telecom Testing Exhibits at Milipol Paris 2017 Showcasing EmergencyNET, a Compact Portable Private Mobile Network

MILAN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EmergencyNET, the emergency network that fits in a backpack, is a standalone military certified system supporting 2G/3G/4G technologies

PRISMA Telecom Testing, a leading supplier of innovative solutions for the wireless industry, will present the latest developments of its EmergencyNET systems at Milipol Paris 2017, the leading event for homeland security, held on 21-24 November.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515151/PRISMA_Telecom_Testing_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606484/PRISMA_Telecom_Testing.jpg )



A compact plug-and-play portable system offering a complete private mobile network, EmergencyNET can provide reliable connectivity in case of major network breakdowns, enabling swift re-establishment of communications following disaster events.

Thanks to its extremely easy and quick setup, EmergencyNET enables rescuers to connect to any mobile device present in the emergency network area without delay, while victims can communicate their needs and position using standard devices.

A standalone private mobile network (no satellite connection is needed to operate), military certified from a mechanical point of view, EmergencyNET offers incomparable flexibility both in the scope of applications supported (ranging from railway emergency management to maritime operations and in general for critical infrastructure protection) and in terms of sheer scalability (such as number of users, number of calls, data throughput).

EmergencyNET, in its most compact backpack version, offers a complete mobile network for a single technology (GSM/GSM-R, UMTS or LTE). The extended EmergencyNET trolley version supports three different access technologies (GSM/GSM-R, UMTS, LTE) also running in parallel, thus operating as a multiple technology network provider.

PRISMA will exhibit at booth 6J123.

About PRISMA Telecom Testing

PRISMA Telecom Testing is a leading supplier of innovative and flexible performance testing solutions for mobile networks verification. PRISMA's test solutions for 2G/3G/4G/5G mobile networks, both over the wired and the radio interfaces, draw on over 30 years of experience in telecommunications engineering. The largest wireless Network Equipment Manufacturers and Service Providers worldwide rely on PRISMA for complete Radio Access Network testing.

A privately owned company, PRISMA Telecom Testing (formerly PRISMA Engineering) is headquartered in Milan, Italy, with its own offices in France, China, Sweden, the USA and Finland and partners across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

For more information about PRISMA and EmergencyNET: http://www.prismatelecomtesting.com