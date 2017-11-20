WANdisco Announces New Release of Fusion for Improved Product Performance

SAN RAMON, California, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the world leader in Active Data Replication', is pleased to announce the release of WANdisco Fusion2.11. WANdisco Fusion2.11 includes substantial performance improvements to the Fusion core replication engine, Fusion Kernel, resulting in flexible installation processes for users as well as significant product performance benefits.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539470/WANdisco_Logo.jpg )



With WANdisco Fusion 2.11 users can install Fusion plugins independently of the Fusion platform to improve core functionality. In addition, users can expect 40% to 75% improved throughput and reduced memory requirements.

Other improvements in Fusion 2.11 include:

Plugins: New Fusion plugins for Hive replication and scripting are now available in beta form to augment core functionality. Add other plugins to Fusion 2.11 deployments without the need to re-install.

Business continuity: Fusion can continue to operate during periods of extended network outage by using local storage in addition to memory.

Non-blocking consistency check: Perform consistency state checks without blocking other cluster activity, and scheduled them for specific start times.

Replication memberships: Simplify system administration by creating replication rules without the need to specify memberships in advance.

Bulk replication rules: Create multiple replication rules at the same time when they share attributes other than file system location.

David Richards, Co-founder and CEO of WANdisco said:

"The release of WANdisco Fusion2.11 enables our customers to have more flexibility in the way they use our Fusion technology while getting the most out of their hardware. With the release of additional plug-ins, Fusion addresses new use cases, including deployments between data centers and cloud storage so our customers can continue to get the most value from their data."

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the world leader in Active Data Replication'. Its patented WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers with guaranteed consistency, no downtime and no business disruption. It also allows distributed development teams to collaborate as if they are all working in one location. WANdisco has an OEM with IBM and Dell EMC as well as partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle to resell its patented technology. WANdisco also works directly with Fortune 1000 companies around the world to ensure their data can give them the real insight they need.

For additional information, please visithttp://www.wandisco.com