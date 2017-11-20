Glow Joins the Digital Mortgage Revolution

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Glow is the latest startup to join the growing trend of tech led online digital mortgage advisors.

The initial customer feedback has been very positive. Glow has attracted all five star reviews and is closely ranked behind its larger rivals in the TrustPilot 'Best Mortgage Broker' category.

The new startup has established itself as a whole of market and independent online mortgage broker firm with access to over 15,000 mortgage products for residential and buy to let mortgages.

Owner Ben Olney says, "I am continuing to improve and enhance the technology available on the website to deliver an even more interactive and polished process. I would be happy to open a conversation with any investors that may be interested in sharing my vision and building the brand."

"Customers can request to speak with an experienced and qualified mortgage advisor or they can complete a full mortgage enquiry with our automated chatbot"

"The objective for Glow is to become a household name for mortgages and deliver a real change in the industry for speed and availability of advice, but not to replace the important role of the independent mortgage advisor and human interaction."

"Our system allows us to see every visitor who is online and we can step in at any point throughout the chatbot process to initiate a live chat and help our customers if they need us."

Glow has released a video on their YouTube channel to explain how their digital service works and Ben explains why he became involved in the startup.

Glow is supported by an experienced mortgage network that has been established since 2004. Ben continues, "I am extremely proud that our mortgage network has recently been awarded 'Best Advisor East' in the National Mortgage Advisor Awards this year for 2017."