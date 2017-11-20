Due to operational issues today's mortgage rates will be published through this exchange notice and not through the ordinary GCF feed or the website.



From tomorrow, Tuesday November 21, the mortgage rates will be published as usual through the GCF feed and on Nasdaq website.



Please see attached Excel document for rates.



Please contact Trading Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 7890 E-mail: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



