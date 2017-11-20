Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal smart-connected power plug socket market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global smart-connected power plug sockets market is fragmented in nature as few global players and many regional players are present in the market. The competition is predominantly observed in the developed economies of the Americas and Europe due to the higher concentration of market players. In developing economies, the competition in the market is not as severe as that of developed countries. Countries such as China, Australia, and Japan are expected to witness increasing competition during the forecast period.

According to Tamal Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research, "Vendors who possess better technical and financial resources are expected to provide innovative products and deliver volume discounts to customers. They should develop new technologies and stay well-informed of emerging technologies to maintain the competitiveness of their product lines. Even though global players are currently dominating the market, several regional and foreign players with smaller market shares are also finding market success."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Aeon Labs

Aeon Labs is a US-based company with offices in Hong Kong and China as well. The company develops and designs wireless products. The product segment includes door and window sensors. The company also provides MultiSensor, which is a battery-powered Z-Wave motion, temperature, and lighting sensor, smart energy illuminator, lamp module, and reports wattage energy use or kWh (kilo Watt hour) energy use.

Azpen Innovation

Azpen Innovation is a US-based company located in Plano, Texas. The company operates under the parent company called as Mingtel. The company provides software and hardware customization; branding and packaging personalization; pre-sales, post-sales, technical, and after-sales customer support service; and forward and reverse logistics services. Azpen Innovation also provides a variety of warranty programs for client requirements. The company offers smart-connected power plug sockets under the product segment AzpenHome.

Belkin International

Belkin International is a US-based company that manufactures consumer electronics, smarthome technologies, safe drinking water delivery systems and solutions, wireless networking products, and charging and power products. The company provides wireless routers, adapters, Wi-Fi range extenders, switches, Wi-Fi cameras with night vision, LED lights, netcams, tablet and keyboard cases, and smartphones. Belkin International offers its products through physical stores, online retailers, commercial resellers, and distributors.

D-Link Systems

D-Link Systems is a subsidiary of D-Link Corporation a Taiwan-based company that designs and manufactures various networking solutions for homes, small businesses, medium size enterprises, and service providers. The company's product category includes routers, storage products, media players, adapters, USB adapters, cable/DSL modems, security devices, switches, and voice and IP communication products. The company also offers access points, range extenders, and bridges; and accessories, network adapters, cloud access points, media players, modems and gateways, powerline products, print servers, switches, USB hubs, and wireless mobile broadband products for residential users.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International is a leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE). The brand of companies includes Honeywell, Uvex, Howard Leight, Servus, Miller, and Oliver. The company caters to different sectors, including agriculture, chemical, fire protection, forestry, law enforcement, manufacturing, military, agriculture, and construction. Based on the type of PPE, the company offers eye and face protection, hearing protection, fall protection, hand protection, first aid, head protection, lockout-tagout equipment, and professional footwear.

